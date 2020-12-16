PS5 and Roku owners will be able to watch HBO Max content on their devices. HBO announced the official launch dates for the HBO Max app on the Roku platform and the PS5, adding more options for subscribers ahead of the launch of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day.

Roku will launch the HBO Max app tomorrow, December 17th. According to the announcement, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly from their Roku device. Users that are already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices will notice the HBO app automatically update to become the HBO Max app. Those users will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

You have a few weeks before “Wonder Woman 1984” releases on HBO Max. You can use that time to upgrade your Roku device to create a theatrical experience for yourself. You can check out the current deals and models on the official promotional page right here on Amazon.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

The HBO Max app launched today on the PS5 platform. PlayStation 5 users in the U.S. can download the HBO Max app, sign in, and start streaming.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.