Shudder announced the acquisition of “Violation,” the debut feature written, produced, and directed by Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli. The movie will be released exclusively on the streaming platform, but Shudder did not confirm a release date.

“Violation” world premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where Sims-Fewer was a recipient of the TIFF Rising Star Award. The film was also an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, making its international premiere. Shudder has acquired all rights for the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand to premiere on its service in those territories later next year.

The official description adds, “Violation is a turbulent feminist revenge fable that explores the idea of trauma within families and untangles a sticky web of resentment as a troubled woman on the edge of divorce embarks on a vicious crusade when her sister and brother-in-law betray her trust.”

The studio added, “Highly focused on a naturalistic performance style and visual aesthetic, directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli’s work explores gender politics, selfishness, and abuse of power.”

The deal was negotiated by XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers and Shudder’s Emily Gotto.

“We could not be more thrilled to be working with Shudder. It is truly the perfect home for Violation,” said filmmakers Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli.

“With Violation, Shudder introduces the tremendous voices of Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli,” said Craig Engler, Shudder General Manager. “Violation is a fearless, unconventional revenge story, from which you cannot emerge unmoved.”

“Violation” is the latest genre film to join Shudder. Other projects include Rob Savage’s “Host,” Jayro Bustamante’s “La Llorona,” and Joko Anwar’s “Impetigore” (both official selections for the 2021 International Oscar race). Subscribers can also keep Richard Stanley’s “Color Out of Space” on their radar when they are looking for something new to stream, as well as Josh Ruben’s “Scare Me,” Jeff Barnaby’s “Blood Quantum,” Ryan Spindell’s “The Mortuary Collection,” Coralie Fargeat’s “Revenge,” Issa Lopez’s “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” and Shinichiro Ueda’s “One Cut of the Dead.”

