Apple TV+ ordered another season of “Servant,” the psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan. The series was renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021, and the series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who will all reprise their characters for the second season.

Season 2 will pick up after the suspenseful season one finale. Apple teased the new season adding, “The second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.”

You can stream the first season on AppleTV+, and you should have plenty of time to catch up on the story before the 10-episode second season debuts globally on the platform. After the premiere, viewers will get one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Servant” is created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, “Servant” is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as executive producers.

The series will join recently renewed Apple Originals, including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. That series is returning for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021. The popular drama series “For All Mankind” is also returning for its second season, slated to begin on Friday, February 19, 2021. AppleTV+ also renewed the hit series “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis, but did announce a premiere date for the next season.

The complete first season of “Servant” is now available to stream on Apple TV+. If you missed the “Servant: Season 2” trailer that Apple released earlier this week, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the new season.

