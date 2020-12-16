The action-horror movie “Shadow in the Cloud” will release in theaters in January. Roseanne Liang directed the film, working from a script that she wrote with Max Landis, and the movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, and Taylor John Smith.

The description reads, “In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear…lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.”

The movie is a blend of genres, and the studio hopes to get the project in theaters next month. Traditionally, horror-thrillers do well during the winter months, but we suggest checking your local listings to see if theaters are open in your area and if the film is available on launch weekend.

Chloë Grace Moretz also stars in the live-action hybrid “Tom and Jerry,” alongside Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. Warner Bros. Pictures recently bumped the film’s release date from March 5, 2021, to February 26, 2021, and will release the movie day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max as part of the studio’s new release program for 2021. Moretz is also returning to “The Addams Family” franchise to voice Wednesday Addams, another project slated to release in 2021.

You can check out the official trailer for “Shadow in the Cloud” below for a quick look at the cast and story.

