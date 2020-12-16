HBO Max released an official trailer for “Search Party: Season 4,” slated to premiere on January 14th. The season will start with three episodes, and the thriller’s ten-episode season will continue with another three episodes on January 21st. HBO stated that the final four episodes will air on January 28th. The series stars Alia Shawkat, Cole Escola, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and John Reynolds.

In the fall, HBO Max confirmed that Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White will join the cast as guest stars, and R.L. Stine will appear in a cameo role.

The Season 4 description reads, “Dory (Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.”

The series is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media.

This week marked the launch of “Search Party: The Podcast,” hosted by Bowen Yang. In each episode, Yang sits down with members of the cast or crew, as well as a celebrity fan, to dissect specific themes from seasons one through three of the show.

The network added, “Together, the three talking heads will humorously analyze the characters’ psychology, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes and discuss the series’ most insane moments. “Search Party: The Podcast” will release new episodes Mondays and Wednesdays on iHeartRadio, HBO Max and all major podcast platforms.”

The podcast’s guest list includes Paul Scheer, Chloe Fineman, Busy Philipps, Mitra Jouhari, Kate Berlant, Carrie Brownstein, Michaela Watkins, Vanessa Bayer, and Shalita Grant.

“Search Party: The Podcast” is co-produced by iHeartRadio and HBO Max, and distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

