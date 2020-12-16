Netflix’s “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” is returning for an eight-episode second season on January 22nd. The video streaming service confirmed the premiere date with a new trailer for the animated series, which features the voice talents of Paul-Mike’l Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz.

The Season 2 trailer reads, “Now stranded on an abandoned Isla Nublar, the campers struggle to survive among the wreckage of Jurassic World. As the T.Rex takes over Main Street, forcing the kids deeper into the jungle, the discovery that they may not be alone not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister.”

The show’s official description adds, “Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island.”

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall serving as executive producers. Zack Stentz developed the series and served as a consulting producer.

The series is the latest hit for DreamWorks Animation, which was also behind “Spirit Riding Free,” “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” “Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny,” “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” “Dragons: Race to the Edge,” and “All Hail King Julien.”

Netflix also confirmed that “Disenchantment: Season 3” will premiere in the new year. The animated series will start it’s third season on January 15th, just ahead of “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.”

