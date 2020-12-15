Showtime ordered the half-hour comedy series “The Curse,” starring Oscar winner Emma Stone, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project under her Fruit Tree banner. The series will be directed by and co-star Nathan Fielder, who will also executive produce alongside brothers Josh and Benny Safdie and their Elara Pictures banner. A24 will produce the series.

Fielder co-created the series with Benny Safdie, who will also star. The announcement was made by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

The short description reads, “The Cure is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Israel. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. SHOWTIME continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

Stone won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG awards for “La La Land,” and also starred in “The Favourite” and “Birdman.” Her other roles include “Battle of the Sexes,” “Maniac,” the Oscar-nominated film “The Help,” the “Zombieland” and “Amazing Spider-Man” franchises, “Superbad” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Stone is also starring in the Disney live-action movie “Cruella.”

Stone’s production company Fruit Tree, with producing partner Dave McCary, has a two-year first look TV deal with A24. The first new project is a TV adaption of “The Shadows,” the debut thriller novel from Stacy Willingham. Fruit Tree’s first feature film, “When You Finish Saving the World,” directed by Jesse Eisenberg, is being financed, produced and distributed by A24.

“The Curse” is executive produced by Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone via Fruit Tree, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie and Elara Pictures, and Ravi Nandan for A24.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.