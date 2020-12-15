The whimsical world of “Disenchantment” will return with all-new episodes in January. Netflix confirmed that “Disenchantment: Part 3” will premiere on the platform on January 15th, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the show.

Netflix teased the new episodes adding, “The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.”

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Netflix told followers on social media, “Destiny calls. Disaster awaits. Elfo’s still… Elfo. disenchantment Part 3 strikes out for adventure on January 15th!”

The official description for the series reads, “From the mind of Matt Groening comes Disenchantment, the adult animated comedy fantasy series that follows the medieval misadventures of hard-drinking young Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounter ogres, mermaids, walruses, and lots of human fools all while uncovering the deeper mystery of Dreamland.”

With the nights getting longer and the temps dropping, we are certainly looking forward to more episodes of our favorite shows. It will be nice to spend a while with Bean and her friends while we are staying safe inside. The video streaming service released a quick trailer on social media to confirm the premiere date. If you missed the video, you can watch it below for an early look at the new episodes. Fans of the genre can set a reminder to catch the new episodes on January 15th, and you can rewatch the first two installments over the holidays while you are waiting.

