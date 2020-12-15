Apple TV+ dropped a trailer for the new documentary film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” The film will be released in theaters by NEON where it can, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.

The description for the movie adds, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Billie Eilish released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards last January. She followed up the event with a performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars.

In 2020, 18-year-old Eilish release her official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” for the upcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond movie. The song was produced by her brother, fellow multi-Grammy Award-winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. Eilish is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song. She followed up that release with the chart-topper “Therefore I Am.”

The documentary film, featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. Fans of the performer can watch the official trailer below for a preview of the movie.

