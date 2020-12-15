Social distancing guidelines will most likely still be in place throughout the country on New Year’s Eve, so you might want to plan your night around champagne and TV. ABC and NBC will host their popular New Year’s celebrations, and while the public won’t be participating live, there will be music and special performances to watch throughout the night.

ABC announced that Jennifer Lopez would be the headline performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.” Lopez will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. Porter and Lauper, who worked together on the Broadway hit “Kinky Boots,” will also reunite on the NYRE stage for a duet performance. Ryan Seacrest is returning for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square, and Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles event, returning to the show for her fourth year.

ABC stated that additional performances will be announced over the next week. Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year on ABC. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country.

The “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021” special will feature performances by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” and writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021,” Daly said. “I’m excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revelers who can’t attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!”

“We’re looking forward to bringing in 2021 with a highly entertaining show that will feature great music and terrific rapport between Carson, Amber and tWitch in Times Square,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “We’ll be providing top-quality entertainment we know everyone will enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Prior to “NBC’s New Year’s Eve,” NBC News’ “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host “New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020,” a primetime NBC News special highlighting 2020’s most entertaining and talked about videos and trends, as well as the year’s most extraordinary and inspirational moments.

The two-hour special airs from 8-10 p.m. and will feature interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir and more.

With health and safety the highest concern, there will be no public access to the New Year’s Eve countdown to the ball drop in Times Square.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.