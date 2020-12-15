FOX gave a straight-to-series order for a modern remake of “Fantasy Island” from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain. The series is slated to start in Summer 2021 and was confirmed on Tuesday by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

The description reads, “Fantasy Island” is a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the “what if” questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

“In continuing to develop outside of the traditional broadcast cycle, we’ve been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life – to be sure, now so more than ever,” said Thorn. “Fantasy Island is a beloved program, and the world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature FOX and a perfect show for today’s times. After all, who among us wouldn’t take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?”

“Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarah’s vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special. We can’t think of better partners than FOX to work on this entirely novel take on this classic property — this is truly a wonderful and exciting way to launch our new venture, Gemstone Studios,” added Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television, and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television.

Sony Pictures released a thriller adaptation of “Fantasy Island” last year. The movie “Fantasy Island” hit theaters over the Valentine’s Day weekend and had a $12.3M debut. The film went on to make over $48.6M worldwide, but the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the film’s gross in theaters. Jeff Wadlow directed the movie, which stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

Executive-produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, “Fantasy Island” will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment.

