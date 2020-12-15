GKIDS announced the voice cast of the English language dub for Studio Ghibli’s latest feature “Earwig and the Witch,” directed by Goro Miyazaki. The story is based on the children’s novel “Earwig and the Witch” by Diana Wynne Jones, and the film marks Studio Ghibli’s first entirely 3DCG animated feature.

Studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki produced the film, with planning on the feature from his father, Academy Award-winner Hayao Miyazaki. An official selection for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, the film is slated to air on NHK in Japan on December 30th. GKIDS will release the film in North America in early 2021, and will qualify the film for awards consideration.

The English voice cast includes Kacey Musgraves, Pandora Colin, Alex Cartañá, Taylor Paige Henderson, JB Blanc, Logan Hannan, Summer Jenkins, Vivienne Rutherford, Tom Bromhead, Eva Kaminsky, Vanessa Marshall, Richard E. Grant, and Dan Stevens.

In addition to her debut voice acting role as “Earwig’s Mother,” six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves will also record the English language version of the film’s theme song, “Don’t Disturb Me.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the book right here on Amazon.

The short description reads, “Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.”

GKIDS is also behind the NA release of the animated-feature “Lupin III: The First,” as well as the AppleTV+ project Wolfwalkers. Fans of the genre will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for “Earwig and the Witch,” but a few teasers should be released over the next few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.