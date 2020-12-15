Warner Bros, Pictures altered the studio’s 2021 release schedule this week, moving the live-action hybrid “Tom and Jerry,” as well as the live-action movies “Mortal Kombat” and Hugh Jackman’s “Reminiscence.” This probably won’t be the last time the studio makes adjustments to the schedule, so fans will have to keep any films they are excited to see on their radar as we move into the new year.

The “Mortal Kombat” movie moved from January 15, 2021, to April 16th, 2021. The movie is a reboot, directed by Simon McQuoid, based on the ongoing video game franchise. “Tom and Jerry” moved up on the schedule, jumping from March 5, 2021, to February 26, 2021. Tim Story directed “Tom and Jerry,” with Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong starring in the film. Lisa Joy directed “Reminiscence,” starring Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, and Daniel Wu. The studio pulled “Reminiscence” from the schedule and did not announce a new release date at this time.

Warner Bros. Pictures shocked the industry earlier this month when the studio announced that its entire 2021 slate would premiere on HBO Max the same day that the films hit theaters. Theater chains were the first to share their dismay at the studio’s decision, but actors and filmmakers, along with Christopher Nolan, were also outspoken about their distaste for the hybrid release schedule.

The first Warner Bros. Pictures project to release on HBO Max and in theaters is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is releasing on Christmas Day. The other big releases on the schedule include “Dune” and “In the Heights,” as well as “The Matrix 4.”

Warner Bros. Pictures explained that the films will release day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max and will be available to subscribers for 31 days. After the 31 day window, the films will remain in theaters but will be pulled from the streaming service until they launch again on all digital platforms.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

