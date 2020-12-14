The CW started teasing Jared Padalecki’s upcoming “Walker” series, slated to premiere on the network on January 21st. Padalecki, Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, Lindsey Morgan, and Jeff Pierre.

Padalecki shared a quick teaser on social media to get fans excited for the big premiere later next month. Padalecki told followers on Monday, “It’s been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily”

The show’s official description reads, “WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

“Walker” is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

“Walker” is one of the highlights of The CW’s winter schedule, which also includes the DC superhero series “Superman & Lois.” The DC couple join the other comic book hits “The Flash,” “Batwoman,””Black Lightning,” and “Legacies.” The CW is pairing “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” together for a night of YA drama, and adding the Canadian supernatural “Trickster” to the schedule in 2021. Fans of “Charmed,” “All American,” and “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will also have new episodes to watch this winter.

