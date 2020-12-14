Netflix is losing “The Office,” and NBCUniversal is moving the popular series to Peacock, starting on January 1st. Subscribers will be able to stream all 201 previously released episodes of the show, along with new, never-before-seen content, but only the first two seasons will be available on the free tier.

The remaining episodes, seasons 3-9, and “The Office: Superfan Episodes,” will be available on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99/month. You can also choose to watch the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99/month. The “Superfan Episodes” include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3. Peacock stated that more of these special episodes would be released in March.

Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office, said in a statement, “Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot. The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see. You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans.”

If you are looking for some quick comfort streaming, Peacock is curating themed episode collections, like the holiday parties and fan-favorite guest visitors in a “The Office” hub. There will also be special clip playlists, like Halpert pranks, best office romances, and office words of wisdom from Michael Scott. The Office Zen is a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.