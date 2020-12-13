HBO has a new horror series on the way called “30 Coins.” HBO Europe produced the series, which includes an eight-episode season set to premiere on January 4th. The first two episodes will air back-to-back on HBO, and the episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The description reads, “30 Coins follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist, sent away by the church, to become the local priest of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain. When inexplicable terror begins to plague the idyllic community, the local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) and the town’s mayor, Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), form an unlikely alliance to understand the source of the strange and demonic events. The series also stars Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, and Manolo Solo.”

Shot in Rome, Paris, New York, Jerusalem, Geneva, and throughout Spain, 30 COINS is directed by Álex de la Iglesia, who also worked on “The Day of the Beast” and “The Last Circus.”) The director co-wrote the series with Jorge Guerricaechevarría.

The executive producers for HBO Europe are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat, and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films. The series is produced in participation with HBO Latin America; production services provided by Pokeepsie Films.

“30 Coins” will be featured on HBO Max and can be found on its new International Genre page alongside a curated selection of programming from all around the world. “30 Coins” is the latest international program made available to U.S. subscribers and joins Max Originals “Valley of Tears” and “Gomorrah,” HBO Europe’s “Patria,” and classics from the HBO Max library including “City of God,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “Life is Beautiful.” HBO Europe’s “Beartown,” a five-episode drama series from Sweden, will debut on HBO and HBO Max later this winter.

