“The Croods 2” took a comfortable win at the box office this week. The sequel didn’t have to battle any new releases and is slowly building up its domestic total while other studios delay their movies. Universal Pictures released “The Croods 2” over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the film has been slowly building up its domestic total over the last month. The studio currently has three films in the Top Five this weekend, with one of them being a rerelease to fit with the holidays.

The animated comedy “The Croods: A New Age” remained at the top of the box office with a $3M weekend across 2,115 locations. After three weeks in theaters, the film has made $24.2M domestically and over $76M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Focus Features’ comedy “Half Brothers” brought in $490K across 1,386 locations, raising the film’s two-week domestic total to just over $1.3M. Luke Greenfield directed “Half Brothers,” which stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, and José Zúñiga.

New Line Cinema’s holiday hit “Elf” returned to theaters this weekend and brought in $400K across 850 locations. The rerelease landed in third-place overall on the domestic charts.

The body-swap thriller “Freaky” dropped a spot to fourth-place overall with a $315K weekend in 1,235 locations. Now in its fifth-week in theaters, the thriller has made $8M domestically and $14M worldwide. Christopher Landon directed “Freaky,” which stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

Fifth-place on the domestic chart went to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which made $268K across 300 locations.

The box office may be bare, but there are new releases on the horizon. The movie adaptation of “Monster Hunter,” based on the hit Capcom game, is headed to theaters on December 18th. The thrillers “Fatale” and “Hunter Hunter” are also expected to launch that weekend, but they will also be available on digital platforms. Warner Bros. Pictures will release “Wonder Woman 1984” wherever it can in theaters on Christmas Day, but that film will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

