Gravitas Ventures acquired the worldwide rights to distribute Thomas F. Mazziotti’s “The Mimic.” Mazziotti wrote and directed the comedy, which stars Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, Jessica Walter, M. Emmet Walsh, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Josh Pais.

“The Mimic” held its world premiere at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival, and the comedy is slated to release in theaters and on-demand platforms on February 5, 2021.

The description reads, “Based on a true story, ‘the Narrator’ (Thomas Sadoski) is befriended by his young new neighbor (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team. Obsessed with the idea that ‘the Kid’ may be a sociopath, ‘the Narrator’ goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him. After unsettling rendezvous, the truth he finds is anything but what he expected.”

“Sociopaths have been portrayed as a shady bunch up until now. Inspired by true events, this confrontational comedy explores the uncharted territory of the lighter side of a sociopath,” says Mazziotti. “I applaud Gravitas Ventures introducing audiences to an alternate character dynamic which has yet to be portrayed under comedic scrutiny on screen.. yet he lives among us all.”

“Mimic’s script really impressed. The way the cast brings the dialogue to life really captures the imagination and delivers a high dose of classic entertainment. We’re very excited to be working with Thomas F. Mazziotti to bring his film out to the public.” Said Nick Royak, Senior Acquisitions Manager at Gravitas Ventures.

The studio didn’t share a trailer with the announcement, but we’ll probably get a preview of the upcoming comedy ahead of its release later this winter. Fans of the genre can keep the film on their radar until the New Year.

Gravitas Ventures Acquisitions Manager, Nick Royak negotiated the deal with Glen Reynolds from Circus Road films.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.