IFC Midnight set release dates for two thrillers, slated to release over the next two months. “The Night” will release in select theaters, digital platforms, and On-demand on 29th, and “The Vigil” will open in select theaters, digital platforms, and On-demand platforms on February 26th.

Shahab Hosseini, who picked up a Best Actor award at Cannes in 2016, stars in “The Night.” Kourosh Ahari directed the project, working from a script by Milad Jarmooz and Kourosh Ahar. Hosseini stars in the film alongside Niousha Jafarian, Leah Oganyan, and George Maguire.

The movie’s description reads, “The Night is a psychological thriller that follows an Iranian couple, Babak and Neda, and their one-year-old daughter, Shabnam. Returning home from a friend’s gathering, Babak drives drunkenly, too stubborn to let Neda drive with a suspended license. When Babak’s driving threatens the safety of the family, Neda insists they stay the night at a hotel. Once they check-in, Babak and Neda find themselves imprisoned, forced to face the secrets they’ve kept from each other. And though the clock moves forward, “the night” never ends.”

Keith Thomas wrote and directed “The Vigil,” starring Dave Davis, Malky Goldman, Menashe Lustig, and Lynn Cohen.

IFC‘s description adds, “Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, The Vigil is supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov (Dave Davis) reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante (Menashe Lustig) to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer,” fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed’s dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.”

