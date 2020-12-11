HBO added three more names to the cast of “House of the Dragon,” an upcoming prequel series to the hit “Game of Thrones.” The new story follows House Targaryen, and the show is launching on HBO and HBO Max.

In a social media post, HBO confirmed that Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith had joined the series. The three stars join Paddy Considine, who was previously confirmed to star in the show. Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series, with Miguel Sapochnik and Condal serving as showrunners. The pair will also serve as executive producers, with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, and Geeta Patel will also direct the series, with Greg Yaitanes directing and serving as a co-executive producer.

The short description reads, “Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.”

HBO also confirmed that casting and provided a short character bio. You can read those details below, as explained by HBO.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

