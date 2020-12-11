Disney Channel’s “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” a time-travel mystery series, is slated to premiere on January 15th with a special one-hour uninterrupted programming event. The Season 5 premiere of “BUNK’D” will serve as a lead-in for the series and will feature Peyton List as a guest star. List was an original cast member from seasons 1-3 and will be reprising her role of Emma Ross. New episodes of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” will be presented Fridays on Disney Channel, beginning January 22nd.

The series description reads, “Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten). Ben has moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.”

The DisneyNOW app will launch a casual game, “Mystery at The Tremont,” when the show premieres. In the game, users can explore Sulphur Springs in an interactive adventure full of hidden objects, puzzles, and mini-games.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson. Charles Pratt Jr. is the executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC.

