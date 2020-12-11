AppleTV set a premiere date for “Dickinson” Season 2 on Friday morning. The follow-up season will premiere on the platform on January 8th, and AppleTV released a first look trailer to get fans excited for the new episodes. “Dickinson” stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars in the series.

Apple released the trailer on social media to get fans excited for the premiere this winter. The official description on YouTube reads, “Fame is calling. Will she answer? Watch Dickinson Season 2 January 8 on the AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.”

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series and the show was an instant hit on social media when it premiered alongside the AppleTV service. Apple’s description adds, “Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.”

Alena Smith created, writes, and executive produces the series, and Hailee Steinfeld also serves as executive producer.

Disney confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld would star in the “Hawkeye” series on Disney+ during the company’s gigantic investor event on Thursday night. The series is based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye and follows Kate Bishop as she takes on the role from Clint Barton. The project is one of several new live-action Marvel series headed to the platform, including “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “WandaVision.”

Apple also announced a Season 2 premiere date for “Servent.” Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free star in the series, a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan. The platform confirmed that the new season would begin on January 15, 2021. The story follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

