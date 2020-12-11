Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch stand center stage for the latest promos for “Superman & Lois,” slated to debut on The CW on February 23rd. Superman and Lois join their DC friends on the network, airing alongside “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “and “Supergirl.”

The series description reads, ” In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.”

The series is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, and written and executive produced by Todd Helbing, alongside executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.

The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

He’s not the only one that can save the world. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/YgQXDtSu5K — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 11, 2020

Carrying on the symbol. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/ZPdz90PLB0 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 9, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.