Disney is ready to kick the Star Wars universe into lightspeed and outlined a list of new Star Wars movies, shows, specials, and limited-series that are headed to fans from a galaxy far, far away.

During Disney’s investor conference on Thursday night, Lucasfilm announced several Disney+ series and new feature films that are currently in the works at the studio. We already reported that Disney+ is working on an upcoming live-action “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series starring Ewan McGregor, but Lucasfilm confirmed that prequel star Hayden Christensen would return as Darth Vader in the project.

Disney+ is also working on two additional series set in the Mandalorian era from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who brought fans the original hit series “The Mandalorian.” Those titles are “Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka,” featuring the favorite character Ahsoka Tano. If the Ahsoka story follows the same character we saw in “The Mandalorian: Season 2,” then there’s a very good chance we might see Thrawn return to the small screen.

Earlier this year, Disney announced a spinoff series of “The Clone Wars” called “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” featuring the clone characters introduced in the final season of the animated series. Lucasfilm shared a quick sizzle of the series with fans, which you can watch below. Disney also announced “Andor” during the conference, and shared another teaser. The other projects mentioned for the upcoming slate include “Star Wars: Visions,” “Lando,” “The Acolyte,” and “A Droid Story.”

The big news of the night was the next feature film in the Star Wars franchise, slated to release in December 2023. The title is “Rogue Squadron,” and it will be directed by Patty Jenkins of the “Wonder Woman” franchise. Disney is also working on a Star Wars film with writer and director Taika Waititi but did not offer up any details on the film at this time.

That’s more Star Wars news than fans usually get in a decade, so the fanbase should be thrilled to see the galaxy expanding into so many projects. Disney didn’t have any other release dates or casting details ready to share, but more information should be revealed when these projects move into production.

For a rundown of all of the announcements from Disney’s investor conference, including Star Wars, Marvel, Hulu, FX, and Disney+, you can read our Disney Wrap-Up guide.

