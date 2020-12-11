Disney shared a rare look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an investor conference on Thursday night. The company revealed new live-action series headed to Disney+, as well as new “Ant-Man” and “Fantastic Four” installments that are headed to theaters.

The MCU was scheduled to begin Phase 4 with “Black Widow” in May 2020, but the release was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Disney stated that “Black Widow” is still expected to release in theaters and that the movie is currently scheduled to release in May 2021.

Disney also announced “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the third feature in the “Ant-Man” franchise. The big news of the night was “Fantastic Four,” which will introduce Marvel’s most iconic family to the official MCU. Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature films also include “Black Widow,” “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The Disney+ series in the works include “Secret Invasion” starring Samuel L. Jackson, as well as “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor. Don Cheadle will return to the role of James Rhodes (aka War Machine) in “Armor Wars,” and face Tony Stark’s “worst fears” according to the company.

These series will join the current Marvel/Disney+ slate, which includes “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and the animated series “What If…?.” Disney+ also teased the upcoming “Ms. Marvel” series and finally confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will be joining Jeremy Renner in the “Hawkeye” series. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will star in “She-Hulk,” alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. The “Moon Knight” series is still in the works and Marvel announced a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”; and a series of original shorts, “I Am Groot,” featuring the baby tree.

For a rundown of all of the announcements from Disney’s investor conference, including Star Wars, Marvel, Hulu, FX, and Disney+, you can read our Disney Wrap-Up guide.

