Shudder released A trailer for “A Creepshow Holiday Special,” set to air on the platform on December 18th. Fans of the genre can catch the special as an exclusive on the horror streaming service in all its territories, or the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. “A Creepshow Holiday Special” stars Anna Camp and Adam Pally, and was written and directed by “Creepshow” showrunner Greg Nicotero. The special is based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call).

The short description reads, “In the holiday-themed, hour-long episode, “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his “unique condition” from an unusual support group.”

If you like horror movies and thrillers “A Christmas Holiday Special” is a great way to add a little spice to the sugary holiday schedule. There aren’t too many new holiday-themed thrillers on the market this year, so be sure to set a reminder.

Shudder released the official trailer on social media to get fans excited for the big premiere. If you missed the video earlier today, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a quick look at the cast and setting before the premiere on December 18th.

“A Creepshow Holiday Special” is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods serve as executive producers on the project, with Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser attached as co-executive producers for the Cartel. Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers, with Julia Hobgood serving as a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions. Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.

