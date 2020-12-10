Like most of us, Peacock wants to see more Amber Ruffin. NBCUniversal confirmed that Peacock has ordered 10 more episodes of the popular late-night series, “The Amber Ruffin Show,” and Amber shared the news on social media with fans. If you haven’t added the show to your daily watchlist, “The Amber Ruffin Show”showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news.

According to Peacock’s announcement, the series has brand new episodes dropping tomorrow, December 11th, and next Friday, December 18th. “The Amber Ruffin Show” will return after the holidays with new episodes dropping every Friday beginning January 8, 2021.

“We are thrilled to get the chance to bring you more episodes, because each episode is a new opportunity to have another margarita,” said Ruffin.

The platform added, “No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. The Amber Ruffin Show is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.”

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is a writer and performer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and was a regular narrator on the cabler’s “Drunk History.” Ruffin was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards and has written for the series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The series‘ writers room includes head writer Jenny Hagel (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), as well as writers Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Good Place”), Shantira Jackson (“Busy Tonight”), Dewayne Perkins (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Amber Ruffin. Tarik Davis serves as the announcer for the series.

Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.