HBO renewed “Industry” for a second season. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, made the confirmation on Tuesday morning, ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale later this month.

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures and victories,” says Orsi. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC.”

“Industry” is from first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and the eight-episode first season premiered back in November. The story follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.

Starring Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, and Nabhaan Rizwan as “The Graduates” and Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, and Ken Leung as “Management.”

The description reads, “INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.”

The show will end its eight-episode first season with the final two episodes airing back-to-back on December 21st on HBO. All eight episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

“Industry” is created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Executive produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and by Ben Irving for BBC; Co-Executive produced by Ed Lilly; Produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf. Writers include Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese. Directors include Lena Dunham, Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan, and Mary Nighy.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.