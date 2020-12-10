Netflix released a quick teaser trailer and set a premiere date for “Fate: The Winx Saga,” a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon “Winx Club” from Iginio Straffi. In the Netflix series, the story follows a group of teens as they learn to hone their powers while living together in a magic boarding school. The series is launching in late January.

The show’s official description reads, “Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

“Fate: The Winx Saga” stars Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp (A Discovery of Witches) as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger) as Sam.

Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Legends), Alex Macqueen (Peaky Blinders) and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) also star in the series.

“Winx Club” was created and produced in Italy in 2004 by Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. After its launch, It has become one of the most successful animated series globally and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the US. In 2016, Netflix globally and exclusively released two seasons of “World of Winx,” a spinoff from the successful “Winx Club,” which has been popular with audiences worldwide.

Netflix released the teaser trailer on social media on Thursday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Are you ready to discover the Otherworld? Meet us at the gates of Alfea College on January 22, 2021.”

When the live-action adaptation was first announced, Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals at Netflix, added, “Winx is a global phenomenon and through this exciting series we are thrilled to reinforce our relationship with Rainbow and to develop the next chapter of Winx. The famous fairies will grow up with their audience and will explore complex themes as real-life teenage super heroines in a live-action show”.

