The long-awaited game “Cyberpunk 2077” was released today on the PS4, Xbox One, and the PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The game is also available on Stadia and the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Console gamers on XBOX One and PS4 are reporting issues with optimizations, along with various texture-loading problems. Players have posted clips online showing frame-rate issues and graphic bugs, and there have been reports of crashes on both console versions.

The PC version we ran from STEAM didn’t have any issues, though a 3700x and an RTX 1080 struggled to hit 60fps on mostly high settings at 1440p. It might be a while before drivers and optimizations have the game running smoothly on older platforms, but it did run without issue on our rig, with a few minor clipping issues during cutscenes.

The game’s official description reads, “In Cyberpunk 2077, players take on the role of up-and-coming mercenary V in the futuristic megalopolis of Night City — a corporation-ruled city obsessed with technology and body modification. As they chase down a prototype implant which holds the key to immortality, players will meet a cast of multi-layered characters, including rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves), upgrade their character with ability-altering cyberware, and make difficult choices which will shape the world and story around them.”

You can find the game right here on Amazon.

Our day-one recommendations are a mixed-bag for this launch. If you wanted to play on older hardware, even the PS4 or Xbox One, you might want to wait for a patch. PC users with older hardware might want to wait for the game to be optimized, or they could find themselves playing on low settings to reach 60fps across the board. PS5 and Xbox X|S players seem to be doing better than their last-gen cousins, which is expected, so new-gen console owners can jump into the game if they can’t wait any longer to explore Night City.

The studio released a launch day trailer to hype the game on release day. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Would you rather live in peace as Mr. Nobody… or go down for all times in a blaze of glory?”

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.