Amazon released a retrospective look at the books and authors that customers relied on for a quick escape or to improve themselves during the health crisis of 2020. The company shared year-end data from Amazon Charts, highlighting the book to TV/movie adaptations, political blockbusters, and anti-racist guides that readers explored over the last year.

With theaters closed, and television studios struggling to keep up with the sudden streaming demand, traditional books and audiobooks were a perfect distraction for millions of quarantine people. The list of celebrity memoirs include authors ranging from Jessica Simpson to Michelle Obama, and the sci-fi epics like Dune and the Lord of the Rings fantasies allowed readers to escape to a world while we were all stuck inside. Like many people, readers used the shutdown to improve their lives or better themselves with titles like How to Be an Antiracist or So You Want to Talk About Race.

Most Sold Books 2020: Includes books sold across Amazon, Audible and Amazon Books.

Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary L. Trump

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, Robin J. DiAngelo

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer

Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel, Celeste Ng

American Dirt: A Novel, Jeanine Cummins

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, John R. Bolton

How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Most Read Books: This list does not include the Harry Potter novels, which take up 7 of the top 10 slots on the company’s “Most Read” list. To offer some variety, Amazon listed the titles that customers loved to read on Kindle and listening to with Audible.

Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

Becoming, Michelle Obama

American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer

Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson

If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood, Gregg Olsen

Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

When We Believed in Mermaids, Barbara O’Neal

Top 5 Most Sold Antiracism Books in 2020

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, Robin J. DiAngelo

How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, Bryan Stevenson

So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo

Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Audiobooks

Oathbringer (The Stormlight Archive, Book 3), Brandon Sanderson

The Stand, Stephen King

The Way of Kings (The Stormlight Archive, Book 1) , Brandon Sanderson

The Fellowship of the Ring, J.R.R. Tolkien

Words of Radiance (The Stormlight Archive, Book 2) , Brandon Sanderson

Dune, Frank Herbert

Ready Player One, Ernest Cline

A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1), George R. R Martin

The Chronicles of Narnia Complete 7-Book Collection, C.S. Lewis

Top 10 Most Sold Celebrity/Public Figure Memoirs in 2020

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, John R. Bolton

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

Becoming, Michelle Obama

Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds, David Goggins

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah

Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

Disloyal: A Memoir, Michael Cohen

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, Bryan Stevenson

Open Book, Jessica Simpson

