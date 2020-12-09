Amazon released a retrospective look at the books and authors that customers relied on for a quick escape or to improve themselves during the health crisis of 2020. The company shared year-end data from Amazon Charts, highlighting the book to TV/movie adaptations, political blockbusters, and anti-racist guides that readers explored over the last year.
With theaters closed, and television studios struggling to keep up with the sudden streaming demand, traditional books and audiobooks were a perfect distraction for millions of quarantine people. The list of celebrity memoirs include authors ranging from Jessica Simpson to Michelle Obama, and the sci-fi epics like Dune and the Lord of the Rings fantasies allowed readers to escape to a world while we were all stuck inside. Like many people, readers used the shutdown to improve their lives or better themselves with titles like How to Be an Antiracist or So You Want to Talk About Race.
Most Sold Books 2020: Includes books sold across Amazon, Audible and Amazon Books.
- Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
- Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary L. Trump
- White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, Robin J. DiAngelo
- Untamed, Glennon Doyle
- Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer
- Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel, Celeste Ng
- American Dirt: A Novel, Jeanine Cummins
- The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, John R. Bolton
- How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
- A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Most Read Books: This list does not include the Harry Potter novels, which take up 7 of the top 10 slots on the company’s “Most Read” list. To offer some variety, Amazon listed the titles that customers loved to read on Kindle and listening to with Audible.
- Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
- Becoming, Michelle Obama
- American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
- Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer
- Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
- The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes
- The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson
- If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood, Gregg Olsen
- Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
- When We Believed in Mermaids, Barbara O’Neal
Top 5 Most Sold Antiracism Books in 2020
- White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, Robin J. DiAngelo
- How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
- Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, Bryan Stevenson
- So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo
- Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
Audiobooks
- Oathbringer (The Stormlight Archive, Book 3), Brandon Sanderson
- The Stand, Stephen King
- The Way of Kings (The Stormlight Archive, Book 1) , Brandon Sanderson
- The Fellowship of the Ring, J.R.R. Tolkien
- Words of Radiance (The Stormlight Archive, Book 2) , Brandon Sanderson
- Dune, Frank Herbert
- Ready Player One, Ernest Cline
- A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1), George R. R Martin
- The Chronicles of Narnia Complete 7-Book Collection, C.S. Lewis
Top 10 Most Sold Celebrity/Public Figure Memoirs in 2020
- Untamed, Glennon Doyle
- The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, John R. Bolton
- A Promised Land, Barack Obama
- Becoming, Michelle Obama
- Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds, David Goggins
- Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah
- Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
- Disloyal: A Memoir, Michael Cohen
- Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, Bryan Stevenson
- Open Book, Jessica Simpson
