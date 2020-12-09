Christmas time and zombies aren’t usually paired together, but AMC+ scheduled an interesting pre-holiday event for fans of “The Walking Dead” this weekend. The platform is hosting the first-ever “The Walking Dead Holiday Special” on December 13th, exclusively on the premium streaming bundle.

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long program will feature current and past cast members from “The Walking Dead” joining via video chat to talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series – from behind-the-scenes stories on set to what fans can look forward to next.

According to AMC‘s announcement, “The Walking Dead Holiday Special” will feature cast members Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and “The Walking Dead Showrunner” and Executive Producer Angela Kang.

The special will include a performance of “Up on the Housetop” by Kinney, a parody on the “Twelve Days of Christmas,” sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy, and other festive moments throughout, and will debut an exclusive new table read video from “Diverged”, one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season.

As previously announced, the six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/8c followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week. All episodes will be available early on AMC+ every Thursday, prior to the episodes’ linear premieres, beginning February 25.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special is produced by Embassy Row with Brandon Monk, Steve Markowitz and Michael Davies serving as Executive Producers. It may not be a traditional holiday special, but fans of “The Walking Dead” should be happy to see new content on the way to hold them over until the new episodes release.

