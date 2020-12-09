Ariana Grande is teaming up with Netflix to release a concert movie of the 2019 “Sweetener” tour, called “Excuse Me, I Love You.” The special event is slated to release on Netflix on December 21st, just ahead of the holiday weekend.

The actual “Sweetener” tour ended last year and promoted Grande’s fourth album, including the hits “No Tears Left to Cry,” “7 Rings,” and “God is a Woman.” Since then, the artist lit up the charts with “Thank U, Next,” “Positions,” and her recent release “34+35.” Grande was also featured on the soundtrack single and music video for “Oh Santa!,” alongside Maria Carey and Jennifer Hudson, released on December 4th. That single was part of the AppleTV+ exclusive “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special.“

Grande shared the “Sweetener” news on social media on Wednesday morning, telling followers, “Dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u.”

These concert events and behind-the-scenes specials have become popular releases during the health crisis shutdown. With music venues and theaters closed, a quick concert release is an easy way for an artist to promote an album, and recover any lost income. Other Netflix releases in the genre include “Springsteen on Broadway,” and the documentaries “Homecoming,” Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana,” Shawn Mendes’ “In Wonder,” and the extremely popular “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.”

Taylor Swift and Disney+ teamed up for the release of “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” which was filmed in upstate New York back in September 2020. AppleTV+ partnered with Billie Eilish to release the documentary feature film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

With social distancing guidelines still in place this holiday season, people will probably be streaming more content than ever. You can add the concert special to your watchlist to add a little pop-flavor to your regular schedule of holiday favorites.

