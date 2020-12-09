HBO renewed the popular docu-comedy series “How to with John Wilson” for a second season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The series debuted October 23 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max if you are looking for something new to stream this week.

“John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” says Gravitt. “Seeing the audience connect with HOW TO has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.”

John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” made his HBO debut as writer, director, cameraman, executive producer and narrator of the six-episode docu-comedy series. Nathan Fielder also serves as executive producer, alongside Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.

The series’ description adds, “In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.”

Season one of “How to with John Wilson” is executive produced by John Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking. HBO Max stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the second season with the announcement, but more information and a release window will be released over the next few months.

HBO Max’s big release this month is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is releasing on the platform the same-day it hits theaters because of the worsening health crisis. HBO confirmed earlier this month that all of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2021 slate will also premiere on the platform, a list that includes “The Matrix 4” and “Dune.”

