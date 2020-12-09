Tina Fey will host “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” slated to air on NBC on December 10th. The special will include performances by Barbra Streisand and Antonio Banderas with the Spanish cast of “A Chorus Line.”

NBC also confirmed additional appearances planned for the event, including Sutton Foster (“The Music Man”), Brittney Mack (“Six: The Musical”), Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire: A New Musical”) and Mary-Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”).

These names join the previously announced performances: the casts of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Diana: The Musical,” “Jersey Boys,” “Mean Girls,” “Rent,” Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle, and an appearance by the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Other appearances planned for the night include Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Vanessa Williams.

If you plan to watch, “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” is brought to viewers across the country with reduced commercials by presenting partner T-Mobile.

Donations during this special will help Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provide groceries and medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year. In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is donating to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To find out how you can help please go to broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

