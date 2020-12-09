Freeform set the midseason premiere of “grown-ish,” which is still in its third season. The comedy will return with all-new episodes on January 21st, and stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons.

The season description adds, “The third season of “grown-ish” follows the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.”

If you need to catch up on the series, “grown-ish” is currently streaming on Hulu. The network released a quick promotional trailer on social media to confirm the premiere date, which you can watch below.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “grown-ish is back! Season 3 returns January 21st, 2021 at 8p/7c on Freeform. Catch up now on Freeform.com, Hulu and On Demand.”

The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins.

