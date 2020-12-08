IMDb unveiled the Top 10 TV Series of 2020, Top 10 Docuseries of 2020, and Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020. The annual rankings are determined by the site’s actual page views of the more than 200M monthly visitors, and the data is derived from the IMDbPro TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.

In 2020, Amazon’s own “The Boys” became the Top TV show of 2020, alongside “Ozark,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” On the list of Top 10 Docuseries, readers will find “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” at the top, with “Too Hot to Handle” taking the lead in Top 10 Reality and Competition Series.

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020

The Boys Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Dark Ozark The Mandalorian The Queen’s Gambit The Umbrella Academy Westworld The Witcher The Crown

IMDb Top 10 Docuseries of 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness The Last Dance Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer The Vow Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Down to Earth with Zac Efron McMillions Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

IMDb Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020

Too Hot to Handle Selling Sunset Love Is Blind The Great British Bake Off (The Great British Baking Show) Keeping Up with the Kardashians The Masked Singer Top Gear Survivor RuPaul’s Drag Race The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“Though reality TV was in its infancy when IMDb was founded 30 years ago, it’s grown enormously in terms of the diversity, scale and, in many cases, prestige of its offerings,” said Brian Carver, Head of Content and Licensing for IMDb.

“We are pleased to expand our annual lists to include for the first time ever, the reality-based shows that had many of us hooked this year. We thank our worldwide community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details of these and other reality shows so fans can learn more and make informed decisions about what to watch.”

“2020 proved to be a standout year for TV and streaming series, with an eclectic assortment of true breakout shows, turning many of these programs — including The Boys, The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, The Last Dance and Too Hot to Handle — into cultural moments and sending fans and professionals straight to IMDb to learn more about the stars and creators,” said Keith Simanton, Managing Editor for IMDbPro. “It’s also notable that many of the top reality programs have had exceptionally long runs, including an incredible 40 cycles of Survivor and 12 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. We celebrate these shows for their ongoing creativity and longevity, keeping fans coming back for more, year after year.”

IMDb also released a special episode of the Movies That Changed My Life podcast, featuring IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. Host Ian de Borja and Needham review the top films and TV series they enjoyed throughout the year, and the podcast is available on multiple platforms.

