CBS confirmed the “Clarice” premiere date on Tuesday afternoon and released a first-look teaser trailer. A prequel to “Silence of the Lambs,” the new drama is from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and stars Rebecca Breeds in the title role. The new series will debut on February 11th, following the first season of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

“Clarice” stars Breeds as Clarice Starling, alongside Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klavier, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

The show’s official description reads, “Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

The summer’s popular new reality series “Tough as Nails,” executive produced, created, and hosted by Emmy Award-winner Phil Keoghan, returns for its second season on February 10th.

“All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LV,” said Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, Clarice, and the return of the positive and heartfelt Tough as Nails, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer.”

The description of “Tough as Nails” reads, “A competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.”

