Cara Delevingne, a co-Founder of MyEcoResolution, called for public and policy level action as she delivered a speech on the climate crisis at the inaugural YOUNGA Forum, a virtual youth takeover of the United Nations. An initiative of BridgingTheGap Ventures, the Forum used VR/XR technologies to connect over 1,500 Youth Delegates across 100+ countries with key decision-makers to mobilize greater connectivity between today and tomorrow’s generation of changemakers to co-create solutions for a better world.

During the live global broadcast, Cara called on the world to better assess attitudes, actions, and impact towards the environment.

“This is a moment like no other in history. It’s a moment where many millions of us have slowed down, and millions of us are thinking more deeply about the way we live,” Delevingne said during the forum. “Beyond that, if we really want to safeguard life on Earth, we must make it illegal to destroy ecosystems like the Amazon. Mass damage and destruction of nature is called ecocide, and it should be an international crime, just like genocide.”

The YOUNGA Global Broadcast was the finale to the 2020 YOUNGA Forum, which launched on the 28th of September alongside the United Nations General Assembly. Topics of discussion included advancing Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice, all to give youth a platform for impact.

Speaking during the forum, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “No one should underestimate the curiosity and passion of young people to accelerate change. Many of the best ideas that shape the world today have come from young people. Take every challenge and disparity as an opportunity to innovate.”

United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UN75 Special Advisor Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond added, “There’s a broader understanding among younger people than older people of just how interconnected and interdependent the world is, and that we have to think as global citizens to safeguard our planet—to safeguard the welfare of our families, our communities and countries.”

The YOUNGA Forum is the initiative of BridgingTheGap Ventures, a Canadian youth-led, and women-led social enterprise which focuses on developing and supporting youth-led innovation and youth talent development. It was founded by accomplished youth mobilizer and esteemed female entrepreneur, Kelly Lovell.

“YOUNGA was born to create a global platform to unite today and tomorrow’s leaders where we can co-create solutions for our future. Let’s use YOUNGA to continue to build bridges—reducing the gaps in opportunity, inclusion, access and understanding that slow or stop our efforts to build a just and sustainable future for everyone,” said Kelly.

Speakers from the world over joined the event to call for change and demand stricter eco protections and legislation. The list includes Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Drew Ray Tanner, Calum Worthy, Dyllón Burnside, Siyabulela Mandela, Cynthia Germanotta, Fatima Goss Graves, Pitbull, Chief Jim O’Chiese, Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and more.

