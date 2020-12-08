Apple set a December 14th launch date for Apple Fitness+, its first fitness experience for the Apple Watch. The new app offers studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users and works directly with the metrics from Apple Watch to provide a personalized and immersive experience.

Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown. The classes are led by a team of trainers whose approach is “welcoming to all” according to Apple’s announcement. The company added, “The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish. “

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

Apple Fitness+ will require iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3 depending on which platform you use during your workout. For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone. The Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store, and the Apple TV Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

As for pricing, Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year. Apple announced that Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users. Apple Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.