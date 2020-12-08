Arlo announced the launch of the all-new Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free. The new model offers the benefits of the popular Arlo Wired Video Doorbell, with the option of going wire-free and using rechargeable batteries.

The wire-free version offers a 180-degree viewing angle with a square, 1:1 aspect ratio. This makes it easier to see packages at the door or a person from head-to-toe on mobile devices. Users can also customize personalized alerts to see guests, or quickly reply. The device connects to your WiFi and can be powered via a rechargeable battery or hardwired for continuous charging. The device also features direct-to-mobile video calls, two-way audio, and pre-recorded quick-reply messages.

You can compare the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free models right here on Amazon. The new wireless model ships for $199.

“Smart video doorbells are a vital component of home security, especially heading into the holiday season when deliveries are more prevalent,” said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. “The new Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free provides comprehensive monitoring thanks to industry-leading picture and audio quality combined with Arlo Smart, our AI-based subscription service. Smart notifications enhanced by secure, simple access via the Arlo App, enable users to quickly and easily live stream their front entryway, respond to delivery personnel, greet guests and even contact emergency services when needed.”

The company added, “Traditionally, video doorbells require users to take multiple steps to view and respond to guests once receiving a notification, causing delays where a user could easily miss their visitor. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free solves this problem by sending a live, HD video call right to the user’s smartphone once the doorbell is pressed, enabling them to quickly take action by deploying a response.”

Features of the all-new Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free include:

180° Viewing Angle: Optimized for the front door with a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground

Direct-to-Mobile Video Call: Calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor

Multiple Powering Options: Install without wires using the rechargeable battery1, or hardwire to existing wiring for continuous charging2

Motion Detection and Alerts: Receive alerts when motion is detected

Angle Mount: Easily adjust viewing angle to fully and clearly see visitors

2-Way Audio: Hear what matters with clear, noise-cancelling audio

More Ways to Answer: Quick Reply Messages enable users to play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests

Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave you a voice message if you’re unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience

HD Video with HDR: Capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR

Night Vision: See who’s at your door at night, even without a light on

Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun

Platform Compatibility: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

Direct to WiFi: Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station

Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger your siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app during an event

Silent Mode: Temporarily disable incoming calls, Arlo Chime melodies, and/or traditional chime rings

Notifications that Matter: Get alerts when your Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free spots people, vehicles, animals or a package with Arlo Smart via an included three-month trial with rolling 30-day cloud recordings

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free includes a free three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Users will receive access to 30-days of rolling HD video recordings to store and view video clips. Notification settings can be adjusted, enabling Arlo Smart subscribers to fully customize their experience to spot people, vehicles, animals, or packages.

“Arlo Smart’s e911 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera’s location for quick action in emergency situations,” the company explained. “Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.