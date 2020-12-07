HBO confirmed that the second special episode of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series “Euphoria” will premiere on January 24th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The special episode was directed by Sam Levinson and is titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.” The network confirmed that the episode follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

If you missed the first special episode, it aired on December 6th on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4th.

HBO stated that both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The show is one top hits of 2020 and received three Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The series is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

HBO Max’s big release this month is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is releasing on the platform the same-day it hits theaters because of the worsening health crisis. HBO confirmed earlier this month that all of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2021 slate will also premiere on the platform, a list that includes “The Matrix 4” and “Dune.”

