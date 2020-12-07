Amazon Prime Video added several new names to the voice cast for the upcoming animated series “Invincible.” The new list includes Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair. The announcement was part of the series’ panel at CCXP Worlds. The eight-episode, hour-long animated series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.

“Invincible” will also star Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder, and more.

The series description reads, “From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

“Invincible,” Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run. The platform stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the series, which is slated for 2021, but more information and a few teasers are expected to launch over the next few months.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.