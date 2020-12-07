Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lifetime partnered up for an Original Mini-Movie called “A Recipe for Seduction.” The movie features Mario Lopez as Colonel Harland Sanders, and marks the first 15-minute Lifetime Original Mini-Movie. Lifetime stated that “A Recipe For Seduction” premieres on Lifetime on December 13th at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

The company added, “To enhance the viewing experience of deep-fried holiday romance, consumers can order KFC on Uber Eats for delivery and get six free extra crispy tenders with a $20 purchase or more. While enjoying the delicious taste of the Colonel’s secret 11 Herbs & Spices, viewers can share in all the drama of this steamy holiday love affair as they watch a young heiress contend with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s devious plans.”

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “‘A Recipe for Seduction’ is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

“A Recipe for Seduction” is Lifetime and KFC’s first-ever branded custom mid-form content. The Lifetime Original Mini-Movie is a playful addition to Lifetime’s It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, which continues to be the fan-favorite destination for holiday content. After its linear premiere, “A Recipe for Seduction” will continue to be available throughout the holiday season on mylifetime.com/christmas-movies, all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

“Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life,” said David DeSocio, EVP, Ad Sales Marketing & Partnerships, A+E Networks. “Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand’s POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way. A+E Networks delivers custom creative that our audiences and clients love.”

Mario Lopez (Colonel Harland Sanders) stars in Lifetime’s “FelizNaviDAD,” part of It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’s holiday movie slate. FelizNaviDAD will encore on Lifetime directly following “A Recipe for Seduction.”

