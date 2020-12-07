Universal Music Group announced the acquisition of Bob Dylan’s entire catalog by Universal Music Publishing Group. According to the company, the deal covers 600 song copyrights including; “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Lay Lady Lay,” “Forever Young,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” “Make You Feel My Love,” and the Academy Award-winning “Things Have Changed.”

The announcement added, “Bob Dylan is one of our culture’s most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public’s consciousness via New York City’s Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records around the world and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known.”

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 – the first songwriter to receive such a distinction – cited by the Swedish Academy “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Universal Music Publishing Group is a leading music publishing company, which under the leadership of both UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson and Universal Music Group’s Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge has attracted some of the world’s most acclaimed and influential songwriters and their catalogs in recent years including; Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, Bee Gees, Billie Eilish and Post Malone amongst others, becoming the partner of choice for many of the world’s most creative and successful songwriters.

Other talents and catalogs represented by UMPG include; Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Adele, ABBA, J Balvin, Coldplay, Beach Boys, Eminem, Irving Berlin. Leonard Bernstein, R.E.M., Justin Timberlake and Paul Simon.

