CBS All Access announced that the platform had renewed the docuseries “TEXAS 6″ for a second season. The series comes from Jared Christopher and follows the Greyhounds, a high school 6-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship.

The network added, “While football remains the spine of Strawn, TEXAS 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.”

The first three episodes are currently available to stream exclusively on CBS All Access, with new episodes available on-demand weekly on Thursdays. The Season 2 renewal was confirmed ahead of TEXAS 6’s season finale, which will release on New Year’s Eve, December 31st.

“Jared has produced an incredibly compelling story of perseverance, integrity and passion in TEXAS 6,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We look forward to bringing audiences more 6-man football and more of the Greyhounds’ heartwarming journey in a second season. As Coach Lee says, ‘We don’t have to. We get to.’”

“Texas 6” is the latest hit on CBS All Access, which is being rebranded to Paramount+ this winter. Other popular shows on the service include “The Good Fight,” “The Twilight Zone.” “Tooning Out the News,” “No Activity,” “Why Women Kill,” “Interrogation,” “The Thomas John Experience,” “That Animal Rescue Show,” and “Tell Me a Story.”

Upcoming events include “The Stand,” “The Harper House,” “For Heaven’s Sake,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” and “Guilty Party.”

CBS All Access is also the home to all-things Star Trek, including “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and the upcoming U.S.S Enterprise set series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which does not have a premiere date at this time.

