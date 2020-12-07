NBC’s “Superstore” comedy will end after its current season on the network. The show will finish its run with 113 episodes and six seasons, with eleven episodes let to wrap up the story.

“‘Superstore’ has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors, and crew to work with, and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

The NBC comedy often commented on topical issues, including health care, immigration, unionization, and retail work in the United States. “Superstore” reached more than 37M viewers last season and has consistently been one of NBC’s strongest comedies. In February, America Ferrera announced that she would be leaving the show after the fifth season, and now it’s coming to an end.

Following the winter hiatus, “Superstore” returns to the NBC lineup on Thursday, January 14th at 8:30 p.m. There are currently 11 more episodes to air this season, which will end in the spring.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television. Spitzer is continuing with his relationship with NBC with his pilot “American Auto.” Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s “The Bold Type” on Freeform.

“Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting, and The District.

