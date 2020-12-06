DreamWorks’ “The Croods: A New Age” repeated a win at the box office this week. The movie faced two new challengers this week, including a romantic-drama with Jessica Rothe, and a road-trip comedy. This time last year, “Frozen 2” grossed over $35M at the box office, and only “The Croods” broke the $1M mark on this week’s chart. Theaters will continue to struggle over the coming weeks because of the worsening health crisis and will face new challenges in the year to come from HBO Max and Disney+.

The animated comedy “The Croods: A New Age” topped the box office with a $4.5M weekend across 2,205 locations, raising the film’s two-week domestic total to $20M. The film debuted in theaters on November 25th and has grossed over $40M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Focus Features released the comedy “Half Brothers” in an estimated 1,369 locations this week, and brought in $670K domestically. Luke Greenfield directed the comedy, starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, José Zúñiga, and Connor Del Rio.

The body-swap thriller “Freaky” dropped a spot to third-place overall on the domestic chart with a $450K weekend across 1,502 locations. In its fourth week in theaters, “Freaky” has made $7.7M domestically and $12.6M worldwide. Christopher Landon directed “Freaky,” which stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

“All My Life,” a romantic-drama from Universal Pictures, made $350K across 970 locations. Marc Meyers directed “All My Life,” starring Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., and Marielle Scott.

“The War with Grandpa” remained in the top five this weekend after bringing in $335K across 1,285 locations. After nine weeks in theaters, the family-comedy has made $17.6M domestically and $26M worldwide. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

Theaters will have to battle HBO Max throughout 2021. Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will release its entire 2021 slate on the platform on the same day that the movies hit theaters. The list includes several major releases, including “The Matrix 4” and the new “Dune” adaptation. The big releases this month are “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is premiering on HBO Max, and PIXAR’s “SOUL,” which is skipping theaters to launch on Disney+.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

