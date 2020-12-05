Starz confirmed that Oscar and Emmy winner Helen Hunt has joined the cast of “Blindspotting,” inspired by the Lionsgate film of the same name from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television. Hunt will star in the series alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, and Candace Nicholas-Lippman.

“It is such an honor to have Helen Hunt in this series,” Casal said. “We became friends after she tweeted about her love of the film and we have long looked for a project to do together. She has been our first choice for the character Rainey since we dreamed this show up.”

The series description reads, “Blindspotting centers on Ashley who is nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until her partner Miles (Rafael Casal) is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother Rainey, played by Hunt. Rainey is a woman who has strong opinions and holds family above all else.”

The half-hour dramedy “Blindspotting” is written and executive produced by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who also starred in the film in addition to writing and producing it. Casal also serves as the series showrunner in addition to having a recurring role.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment join Casal and Diggs as executive producers on the series with Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Blindspotting” on behalf of Starz. Maggie Leung is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

The eight-episode, half-hour series will be shot in Oakland and Los Angeles.

Oh it’s just @helenhunt, nbd 🤯. The Oscar-winning actress joins the ensemble of #Blindspotting as the one and only, Rainey. pic.twitter.com/4MzjAoQn6m — Blindspotting (@BlindspottingTV) December 2, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.