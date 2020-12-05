Razer introduced the all-new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds, featuring both THX Certified audio for high-fidelity sound and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

The company detailed the THX Certification process in the announcement, adding, “To achieve the stringent requirements for THX Certification, fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes.” Razer added, “The certification process also demands great sound isolation, which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an in-ear design for a snugger fit.”

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds join the Razer Opus headphones in achieving the gold seal of THX Certification,” said Peter Vasay, head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. “We evaluate and optimize the headphones to ensure a high-quality sound experience delivering a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals and deep impactful bass perfect for music, games, and movies.”

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds feature the same touch controls and voice assistance compatibility found on the non-pro models, and a customized low latency Bluetooth connection. The earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

The touch-enabled controls on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro allow users to toggle between ANC and Quick Attention Mode. Users can also control their music and calls, and activate their smartphone’s voice assistant with a few easy taps. Quick Attention Mode uses the microphones to let outside sound in, and there’s a mobile app available for iOS and Android devices that offers access to EQ settings, remapping of touch gestures, a fittest, and more.

Razer claims up to 20 hours of total battery life, with 4 hours per charge on the earbuds and up to 4x recharges from the included USB-C charging case.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who demand quality audio and customizable fit,” says John Moore, Head of Sales & Marketing, Growth Peripherals at Razer. “Users will enjoy incredible fit, premium audio, and undisturbed low latency sound for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls – all in a tiny package that fits in your pocket.”

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. The company explained, “This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion.”

The device features 10mm drivers and 20-20kHz frequency response. With the touch-activated Gaming Mode enabled, the customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection reduces latency to just 60ms during gameplay.

